Snowflake enables AI on open-format data

Snowflake announced the extension of its platform capabilities, such as security, data sharing, and performance optimization, to support Apache Iceberg, enabling enterprises to leverage the open-source table format without requiring data migration, SiliconAngle reports.

This move allows users to run AI and analytics workloads directly on Iceberg tables while benefiting from Snowflake’s built-in governance and resiliency features.

“Customers can work with their open data exactly as they would with data stored in the Snowflake platform,” said Christian Kleinerman, Snowflake’s executive vice president of product. The new features, including data replication and synchronization for Iceberg (currently in private preview), aim to ensure fast recovery during system failures or cyber incidents.

Snowflake’s support for Iceberg also strengthens its competitive stance against Databricks, as both companies vie to lead the open table format market. The initiative highlights Snowflake’s ongoing commitment to open-source development, with over a third of its recent acquisitions tied to open technologies such as Apache NiFi, Apache Polaris, and TruEra for LLM observability.