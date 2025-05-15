SNAP payment processors urged to deny USDA data access requests

Conduent State & Local Solutions, Solutran, and Fidelity Information Services, all of which are electronic benefits vendors supporting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, have been sought by the Center for Democracy and Technology, the Electronic Privacy Information Center, and Protect Democracy to reject the Department of Agriculture's requests to collect SNAP beneficiaries' personal information in adherence to a March order by President Donald Trump, StateScoop reports.
Inadequate safeguards for the obtained data should prompt the payment processors to oppose the USDA's data access demands, said the advocacy groups in a letter. "USDA's likely illegal actions are the first confirmed instance of the Trump Administration making good on their recent commitment to coerce the disclosure of data from federally-funded state programs. We urge SNAP payment processors to stand up for privacy and refuse to facilitate this broad and dangerous attempt at government overreach," noted CDT Director of Equity in Civic Technology Elizabeth Laird in an emailed statement.
