Significantly lower CISA budget cut approved by House panel

The House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security has voted to advance spending legislation that would provide the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency with $2.7 billion for fiscal year 2026, which is $134.8 million lower than the agency's budget this year, reports CyberScoop.

Such funding reduction for CISA which is significantly lower than President Donald Trump's proposed $495 million cut was noted by subcommittee chair Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., to have resulted from the removal of the agency's redundant positions and contracts, as well as the consolidation of its election and chemical security responsibilities. Democrats have expressed opposition to the budget cuts for CISA amid increasing cyber threats. "Despite the ever-increasing threats against American families, businesses, critical infrastructure, and national institutions, their bill weakens our national security, and leaves Americans vulnerable to attacks from our adversaries by sharply cutting cyber and infrastructure security," said House Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.

