OT Security, Threat Intelligence

Significant OT cyber incident costs could exceed $300B

Highly destructive operational technology cyberattacks around the world could have a financial toll of almost $330 billion yearly, while resulting in business interruption costs of over $172 billion, reports Cybersecurity Dive.

Annual global risks with business interruption claims averaged $12.7 billion while global aggregated risk over the next year averaged at $31 billion, an analysis from Dragos and Marsh McLennan showed. However, mounting OT cybersecurity costs were noted to be most effectively addressed with an extensive incident response plan, defensible architecture, and continuous network monitoring, according to the report, which is based on a decade's worth of insurance claims information. "We see OT companies investing the majority of their cybersecurity budget on IT networks. The potential impact of business interruption (whether direct through adversary action or indirect to an abundance of caution) is often underestimated," said Dragos Vice President of Risk and Resilience Solutions Mark Stacey.

Related

New OT asset inventory guidance unveiled by US, partners

Mounting cybersecurity threats aimed at operational technology systems have prompted the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the FBI, the National Security Agency, and the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as cybersecurity enforcement agencies in Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand, to unveil joint guidelines for OT asset inventorying, reports Cybersecurity Dive.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBrute ForceDeauthentication AttackDefacementDisruptionDistributed ScansDomain HijackingGoogle HackingHybrid AttackReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds