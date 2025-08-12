Healthcare, agriculture, media and entertainment, and technology organizations in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, India, and Australia have been subjected to over 85% of exploitation attempts by still unknown threat actors, who hae sought to obtain remote network access via reverse shells, according to an analysis from Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 researchers. "This widespread exposure on industrial-specific ports indicates a significant global attack surface across OT networks. Analysis of affected industries demonstrates variance in the attacks," said researchers. Such a development comes two months after the flaw, which could be leveraged to facilitate arbitrary code execution on targeted systems without the need for credentials, was added to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog.
Vulnerability Management, OT Security, Threat Intelligence
Intrusions exploiting critical Erlang/OTP SSH RCE spike
Adobe Stock
Intrusions targeting the already patched maximum severity Erlang/Open Telecom Platform SSH vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-32433, have significantly increased in May, with operational technology firewalls targeted by almost 70% of the attacks, The Hacker News reports.
