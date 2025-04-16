Significant cyberattack hits 4chan

Notorious online forum 4chan has been taken down following a significant cyberattack claimed by members of the Soyjak.party imageboard, or The Party, on Monday, according to BleepingComputer.
Infiltration of 4chan allowed the compromise of the emails belonging to the forum's administrators and moderators, with The Party's "Chud" posting screenshots indicating access to 4chan's staff admin panels and maintenance tools, which could be leveraged to not only access users' locations and IP addresses but also reconstruct 4chan boards and manage its databases. 4chan also had its PHP source code later exposed on the Kiwi Farms online forum. Additional details regarding the incident were not provided but 4chan's systems are believed to have been breached through the exploitation of a nearly decade-old PHP version. Such an attack against 4chan comes after the forum was used to expose data purportedly exfiltrated from Disney, Microsoft, Intel, Twitch, Valve, and other high-profile organizations.
