Siemens signs on to back CHERI cybersecurity tech
(Adobe Stock)
Siemens Digital Industries Software has joined the CHERI Alliance, a global consortium advancing Capability Hardware Enhanced RISC Instructions technology to strengthen cybersecurity, Security Brief United States reports. CHERI, developed over more than a decade of research, is a hardware-based solution aimed at eliminating memory safety flaws that frequently lead to cyberattacks. Siemens' participation through its Electronic Design Automation division is expected to accelerate adoption of CHERI across the technology sector by contributing industry expertise and resources. "Joining the CHERI Alliance is an exciting opportunity for Siemens to harness cutting-edge advancements in cybersecurity," said Abhi Kolpekwar, Vice President and General Manager of Digital Verification Technologies at Siemens, adding that the shift from research to practical application could improve standards for secure and efficient computing. Alliance director Mike Eftimakis welcomed Siemens' involvement, calling its global reach and innovative approach invaluable in driving industry integration. The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to embedding hardware-enforced protections at the processor level to address vulnerabilities at their source.
