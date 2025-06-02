Shadow IT, AI raise security concerns in South Africa

A growing number of South African organisations are grappling with shadow IT and unapproved AI tools, highlighting both the benefits and security risks of emerging technologies, according to identity security experts at CyberArk, according to ITWeb.
Craig Harwood, CyberArks Area VP for the META region, explains that identity has become the central pillar of corporate security, especially as digital ecosystems expand and hybrid work becomes permanent. Complexity is a major challenge, with 39% of companies using multiple identity platforms, and 20% prioritizing better threat detection to improve visibility. Employees face daily login fatigue, which can lead to compromised credentials, pushing companies to adopt lower-friction tools like single sign-on and multifactor authentication. Harwood notes that investment is increasing in frictionless identity security. At the same time, machine identities, such as bots and APIs, are multiplying, often without adequate protection. Harwood warns these are prime targets for attackers, urging firms to prioritise controls that limit risk without complicating operations.
Craig Harwood, CyberArks Area VP for the META region, explains that identity has become the central pillar of corporate security, especially as digital ecosystems expand and hybrid work becomes permanent. Complexity is a major challenge, with 39% of companies using multiple identity platforms, and 20% prioritizing better threat detection to improve visibility. Employees face daily login fatigue, which can lead to compromised credentials, pushing companies to adopt lower-friction tools like single sign-on and multifactor authentication. Harwood notes that investment is increasing in frictionless identity security. At the same time, machine identities, such as bots and APIs, are multiplying, often without adequate protection. Harwood warns these are prime targets for attackers, urging firms to prioritise controls that limit risk without complicating operations.