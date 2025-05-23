Separate ransomware attacks purportedly hit Coca-Cola, bottling partner

Hackread reports that Coca-Cola and bottling partner Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were purportedly compromised by the Everest ransomware operation and Gehenna hacking group, respectively, in separate intrusions.
Infiltration of Coca-Cola's systems has led to the theft of employee data, including passport and visa scans, salary details, and other HR-related records, according to the Everest ransomware gang. Further analysis of the sample data shared by Everest indicates the attack to have affected the U.S. multinational beverage company's Middle East operations, particularly its Dubai office. On the other hand, CCEP was claimed to have had over 23 million records with customer relationship management information since 2016 exfiltrated by Gehenna, also known as GHNA. While customer service cases accounted for the bulk of the stolen data, Gehenna also asserted the compromise of millions of Salesforce account records and contact entries, as well as more than 400,000 product records. Both attack claims have not been acknowledged by Coca-Cola or CCEP.
