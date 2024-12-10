Separate ransomware attacks hit Japanese firms’ US subsidiaries

Japanese water treatment firm Kurita Water Industries and major Japanese green tea manufacturer ITO EN had their respective U.S. subsidiaries subjected to recent unconnected ransomware intrusions, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Numerous servers belonging to Kurita America have been compromised with ransomware beginning Nov. 29, resulting in the exfiltration of data belonging to its customers, employees, and business partners, according to a statement from the company, which noted the restoration of affected servers and the persistence of operations amid the intrusion. On the other hand, ITO EN North America was noted to have corporate data stolen following an attack against its Texas-based servers, which were separate from its primary system. "The file servers have been isolated from the network and are currently being restored using backup data from before the attack," said ITO EN. Both intrusions come amid a deluge of ransomware incidents against Japanese firms, including Nidec, Kadokawa, Casio, and Fujitsu.