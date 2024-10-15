Separate health breaches impact over 500K

More than 500,000 individuals across the U.S. had their data compromised in separate data breaches against Texas-based healthcare billing services provider Gryphon Healthcare and California-based acute-care public hospital Tri-City Medical Center, according to SecurityWeek.

Gryphon disclosed that infiltration of a customer's systems in August resulted in the exfiltration of personal and sensitive details from 393,358 patients, including names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, addresses, service dates, health insurance information, diagnoses, treatment and prescription details, medical record numbers, and provider information. "Gryphon has no evidence to suggest that any potentially impacted information has been misused because of this incident," said the company in a breach notification filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. On the other hand, Tri-City confirmed that 108,149 individuals had their names and other personal details exfiltrated in a cyberattack last November. While Tri-City has not specified the nature of the incident, such an intrusion has been claimed by the INC Ransom operation in December.