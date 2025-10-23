Separate cyberattacks hit Texas, Tennessee, Indiana

Important government services in Texas, Tennessee, and Indiana have been disrupted following separate cyberattacks, reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Texas' Kaufman County had various systems, including courthouse computers, taken down by a cyber intrusion on Monday, according to officials, who noted that its emergency services and Sheriff's Office have been spared in the incident. Meanwhile, Tennessee's City of La Vergne continues to have its government offices closed after a Friday attack, which impacted multiple government computer systems, including the city's water bill and property tax payment system.