Important government services in Texas, Tennessee, and Indiana have been disrupted following separate cyberattacks, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.Texas' Kaufman County had various systems, including courthouse computers, taken down by a cyber intrusion on Monday, according to officials, who noted that its emergency services and Sheriff's Office have been spared in the incident. Meanwhile, Tennessee's City of La Vergne continues to have its government offices closed after a Friday attack, which impacted multiple government computer systems, including the city's water bill and property tax payment system. Cyberattack-related outages have also been confirmed by Indiana's DeKalb County and Chester County library system. Such cyber incidents come amid reduced cybersecurity resources for local governments following the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's decision to end its collaboration with the Center for Internet Security's Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center, as well as budget and staffing cutbacks in the wake of the federal government shutdown.
Critical Infrastructure Security
Separate cyberattacks hit Texas, Tennessee, Indiana
