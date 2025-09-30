MS-ISAC support concluded by CISA

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has decided to sever financial support to the Center for Internet Security's Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center as it refocuses its mission as the U.S.'s primary cyber defense agency, according to StateScoop

Despite ending its agreement with CIS on Sept. 30, CISA said that it will continue information sharing and joint product partnerships with MS-ISAC, while urging state and local agencies leveraging Albert sensors for atypical election system activities to proceed with MS-ISAC coordination.

Meanwhile, state, local, tribal, and territorial governments' cybersecurity needs will be backed by CISA through the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program and Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program, as well as free phishing evaluations and other cybersecurity services.

"CISA is supporting our SLTT partners with access to grant funding, no-cost tools, and cybersecurity expertise to be resilient and lead at the local level," said CISA.

Such a development comes after CISA made initial cuts to MS-ISAC funding, as well as ended support for Elections Infrastructure ISAC earlier this year.