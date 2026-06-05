Senator introduces bill to restore cybersecurity funding for state and local governments

As detailed in Statescoop, Senator Mark Warner is set to introduce legislation aimed at reinstating federal financial support for the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC), a resource for state, local, territorial, and tribal governments in defending against cyber threats. This move comes as part of a broader effort to bolster cybersecurity infrastructure for these entities and protect critical national services.

The proposed "Guaranteeing Universal Access to Cybersecurity Act" seeks to authorize $50 million annually for the MS-ISAC, which is operated by the Center for Internet Security. This funding aims to reverse the partial defunding that occurred in March 2025, which significantly impacted the MS-ISAC's operations and its ability to provide cybersecurity resources and monitoring to over 18,000 organizations. The bill also mandates the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to re-establish its agreement with the Center for Internet Security and expand outreach to ensure continued access for eligible entities, including critical infrastructure operators.

Senator Warner's initiative addresses concerns that the funding cuts created significant gaps in cybersecurity defenses, particularly for smaller communities, and highlights the increasing threat landscape exacerbated by artificial intelligence and sophisticated ransomware attacks.