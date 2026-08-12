Senate bill aims to improve federal cybersecurity support for small businesses

A bipartisan bill introduced in the Senate aims to enhance federal cybersecurity assistance for small businesses. The Small Business Cybersecurity Assistance Evaluation Act, sponsored by Sens. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Todd Young, R-Ind., is designed to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of current federal programs. This initiative follows the House's passage of a similar bill earlier this year, as reported by Fedscoop.

The proposed legislation mandates the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to conduct a comprehensive review of federal cybersecurity initiatives, resources, and support systems available to U.S. small businesses. The GAO report will identify key cyber risks, threats, and vulnerabilities impacting small businesses, assess their preparedness, and examine their current strategies for planning, mitigation, and recovery from cyber incidents. It will also evaluate how these businesses implement defensive cyber measures and their associated costs. Furthermore, the GAO will assess the effectiveness of existing federal cybersecurity programs that assist small businesses and pinpoint any missing foundational cybersecurity concepts.

The findings and recommendations will be submitted to the Senate and House Small Business Committees, with a focus on improving program effectiveness and inter-agency coordination. This effort comes amid increasing cyber threats targeting small businesses, many of which lack dedicated cybersecurity staff or sufficient resources to defend themselves against attacks that could threaten their survival.