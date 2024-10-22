SecureWorks to be acquired by Sophos for $859M

U.S. cybersecurity firm Secureworks has been confirmed to be purchased for $859 million by British security software and hardware company Sophos as part of efforts to bolster its cybersecurity offerings, according to The Register.

"Combined with our security solutions and industry leadership in MDR, we will strengthen our collective position in the market and provide better outcomes for organizations of all sizes globally. Secureworks' renowned expertise in cybersecurity perfectly aligns with our mission to protect businesses from cybercrime by delivering powerful and intuitive products and services. This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our commitment to building a safer digital future for all," said Sophos CEO Joe Levy. The acquisition, which is poised to be completed next year, comes amid the cybersecurity business buying spree of Sophos owner Thoma Bravo, which had entered deals to buy UK security provider Darktrace, app security vendor Imperva, identity and access management business SailPoint, and email security firm Proofpoint over the last three years.