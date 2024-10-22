Secure Browser by IPVanish launches

IPVanish has rolled out Secure Browser, a new security tool designed to isolate all browsing activity in the cloud, preventing malware, tracking, and other digital threats from reaching users' devices, according to TechRadar.

Available for a monthly fee as both a standalone app and a browser extension, Secure Browser ensures that no local data is stored, no trackers are monitored, and browsing information is deleted after each session. This feature is part of IPVanish's new Advanced plan, which also includes 1TB of encrypted cloud storage and their no-log VPN.

Secure Browser operates in a virtual sandbox on IPVanish’s servers, protecting users from malicious links, spyware, and malware. It also enhances privacy by blocking third-party cookies and preventing browsing fingerprinting. Users can interact with the cloud-based browser via a video feed, ensuring their activity is fully isolated from their device. Subbu Sthanu, chief commercial officer at IPVanish parent firm Ziff Davis, says that while Secure Browser is more effective than traditional VPNs at preventing malware and tracking, the VPN remains essential for encrypting internet connections and preventing ISP monitoring. IPVanish thus positions Secure Browser as a complement to its VPN service.