Secret Service lax phone security puts leaders at risk, report finds

The US Secret Service's use of unsecured personal mobile phones during critical operations poses a significant risk to national security and the lives of protected individuals, according to a government report. This practice, which includes using personal devices for official communications and even as internet hotspots, stems from government-issued devices lacking necessary capabilities, based on information published by The Register.

A Department of Homeland Security inspector general report revealed that Secret Service agents routinely used personal cell phones for mission-critical communications, both domestically and internationally, often because government-issued devices were inadequate. The review, prompted by a 2024 assassination attempt, also found that government-furnished equipment lacked sufficient security against cyberattacks and contained vulnerable applications. Investigators identified over 15,000 instances where agents communicated with colleagues' personal phones during protective events. Furthermore, 30 employees claimed reimbursement for using personal phones on international assignments, with many stating it was necessary for nearly every foreign mission.

The report highlights that unsecured personal devices are prime targets for foreign adversaries and criminals, potentially exposing sensitive information, geolocation data of protected individuals, and personal details. The Secret Service has concurred with five recommendations aimed at improving mobile device security, including policy updates, enhanced cybersecurity training, and stricter data wiping protocols for devices returning from overseas missions.