Saviynt adds AI tools for identity governance

Saviynt has launched new AI-driven capabilities designed to strengthen how enterprises manage and secure both human and non-human identities, including AI agents and automated tools, Security Brief United Kingdom reports.

The update introduces Agentic AI Onboarding for Applications, which simplifies the integration of disconnected and cloud-based systems into a single platform, reducing complexity and the risk of security blind spots.

As non-human identities now outnumber human ones by more than 82 to 1, Saviynt's expanded Identity Security Posture Management provides unified visibility, risk insights, and compliance tools for machines, applications, and AI agents. CEO Sachin Nayyar said the innovations ensure "every identity is governed with the same rigor, context, and automation."

Chief Product Officer Vibhuti Sinha added that Saviynt is embedding AI "natively into the fabric of identity security," enabling organizations to scale Zero Trust models and maintain compliance as their digital ecosystems grow more complex and distributed.

Radware expands AI SOC Xpert to boost cyber defense

Initially launched for Cloud DDoS protection, AI SOC Xpert now integrates Radware's EPIC-AI engine to deliver root cause analysis, attack timelines, and context within minutes, enabling analysts to respond faster and with greater precision.

