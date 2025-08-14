The identity security paradox: Bridging visibility gaps in a complex digital landscape

The paradox explained

In this summary of a recent SC webcast , Wade Ellery, Field CTO at Radiant Logic, Sebastien Faivre, Chief Product Officer at Radiant Logic and host J.D. Miller discuss the critical challenges facing modern identity security.

Despite organizations pouring significant resources into identity security tools, breaches remain alarmingly common. This paradox stems from a heavy focus on detection—such as intrusion detection systems—while preventative measures and data integrity are often neglected.

As highlighted in a recent discussion with experts from Radiant Logic, most investments go toward detective controls, leaving foundational gaps in prevention. These gaps are exacerbated by the proliferation of siloed identity data across various security solutions, resulting in fragmented views of users and accounts.

Attackers exploit these visibility gaps, often bypassing traditional defenses by leveraging inconsistencies and unmanaged accounts within the identity ecosystem.

A real-world example illustrates this risk: a large organization, despite robust detection systems, discovered dozens of orphaned accounts—accounts with no active owner but lingering access privileges. These accounts, invisible to standard monitoring, were used by threat actors to move undetected within the network.

The rising risk of machine identities and how to respond

The lesson is clear: without a unified, real-time view of all identities—human and machine—organizations are effectively working blind, leaving themselves vulnerable to sophisticated attacks that exploit internal weaknesses rather than external perimeters.

Machine identities—such as service accounts, DevOps credentials, and AI-driven bots—are multiplying at a rate far exceeding human accounts. These non-human identities often operate autonomously, possess broad access privileges, and are rarely subject to the same oversight as user accounts.

The lack of lifecycle management, weak password policies, and insufficient visibility make them prime targets for attackers. In one case, a single service account granted to multiple production applications provided a potential gateway to an entire organization’s data.

To address these risks, security leaders must treat machine identities with the same rigor as human ones.

This includes regular audits, robust access management, and the integration of identity data across platforms.

As the landscape evolves—with AI-driven accounts on the rise—a holistic, data-centric approach to identity security is essential for building true organizational resilience.