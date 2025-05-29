Salvation Army purportedly subjected to Chaos ransomware attack

Cybernews reports that international Protestant Christian church and charitable organization Salvation Army was claimed to have been compromised by the Chaos ransomware gang.
Despite announcing the breach of Salvation Army in late March, Chaos which has shifted to data extortion after initially focusing on data corruption when it emerged almost four years ago has yet to provide details regarding the types and extent of data it had pilfered from the organization. Organizations across various industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and energy, have had their Windows and Linux systems targeted by Chaos, which has been deployed under a ransomware-as-a-service model. Such a development comes amid mounting ransomware attacks against the global Christian community, with Berkeley Research Group, a global consulting firm that counts Catholic dioceses among its clientele, having been compromised in a Rhysida ransomware intrusion that resulted in the exposure of information regarding survivors of Catholic clergy abuse, as well as Catholic bankruptcy cases.
