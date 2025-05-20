Salt Security deepens API integration with Wiz

Salt Security has expanded its partnership with cloud security leader Wiz, soon to be acquired by Google for $32 billion, offering a new integration that merges API and cloud security capabilities within a single platform, reports Channel Futures

The collaboration allows security teams to gain deeper insight into API vulnerabilities and posture issues by embedding Salt’s threat intelligence into the Wiz security graph, enabling faster detection and remediation of risks. Eric Schwake of Salt Security noted that the integration delivers added value for channel partners by streamlining API governance, compliance, and contextual threat analysis. Partners can now help organizations identify shadow and zombie APIs, correlate API risk within cloud attack chains, and set up automated responses through Wiz. This strategic move aligns with Salt Security’s vision to make API security more accessible and actionable across cloud environments. Both companies emphasize that the integration supports broader adoption, deeper customer engagement, and ongoing innovation in securing modern application architectures.