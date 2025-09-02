Zscaler had some of its Salesforce data compromised following a supply chain attack against third-party artificial intelligence chat agent Salesloft Drift, reports Security Affairs. Theft of Salesloft Drift OAuth tokens has exposed Zscaler's Salesforce-related content, including names, business email addresses, phone numbers, job titles, location details, Zscaler product licensing and commercial information, and some support cases' details, according to Zscaler, which has already moved to remove the AI chat agent's access to Salesforce and implement additional security mechanisms. Zscaler also noted that there has been no evidence indicating malicious use of the leaked data while emphasizing that neither its products nor infrastructure were impacted by the incident. Such a development comes after all integrations of Salesloft Drift were noted by Google Threat Intelligence Group researchers to have been impacted by OAuth token breach, contrary to initial reports that only Salesforce integration was affected. "We now advise all Salesloft Drift customers to treat any and all authentication tokens stored in or connected to the Drift platform as potentially compromised," said the GTIG.
Breach, Supply chain, AI/ML
Salesloft Drift breach impacts Zscaler
(Adobe Stock)
An In-Depth Guide to AI
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
Related TermsAttack Vector
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds