SailPoint acquires Entro Security to enhance AI agent security

Silicon Angle reports that SailPoint Technologies Inc. is acquiring Entro Security Ltd., a startup focused on securing artificial intelligence agents for enterprises. The deal aims to bolster SailPoint's existing offerings in access control for AI.

SailPoint, known for its platform that manages employee access to applications, announced the acquisition of Entro Security without disclosing financial terms, though reports suggest a value of approximately $200 million. This move is expected to enhance SailPoint's Agentic Fabric product, which was launched in March to extend access controls to AI agents. Entro's platform automatically inventories AI agents within a company's network, mapping their interactions and identifying potential risks, such as unused agents or insecurely stored credentials. The technology flags unusual agent behavior, providing administrators with natural language alerts and remediation suggestions.

By integrating Entro's capabilities, SailPoint aims to broaden the range of AI workloads its product can secure, offering out-of-the-box coverage for over 1,000 AI and non-human identity types. The acquisition, anticipated to close in the third quarter, will embed Entro's AI agent monitoring and risk mitigation features into Agentic Fabric, addressing issues like overly broad access permissions for AI agents.