Dataminr and Crisis24 integrate AI threat detection into risk management platform

Dataminr Inc. has made its threat detection feed and agentic artificial intelligence tools available within Crisis24 Horizon, the integrated risk management platform from Crisis24 Inc. This integration, unveiled at the Global Security Exchange conference in Atlanta, is the first product resulting from a partnership announced in March between the two companies. The combined system aims to provide a more granular and real-time view of potential risks, according to a recent report by Silicon Angle.

The integration embeds Dataminr's Multi-Modal Fusion AI into Horizon, processing text in 150 languages, along with image, video, audio, and sensor data from over 1 million public sources. This intelligence is then mapped against a client's assets and personnel to identify hyper-local incidents that might be missed by country-level alerts. Key Dataminr capabilities now available include ReGenAI Live Briefs for dynamic event descriptions, Agentic Context for historical event analysis, Agentic Corroboration for real-time information verification, and Near-Term Predictive Intelligence for forecasting event evolution.

Crisis24's platform, supported by over 230 intelligence analysts, allows clients to trigger immediate responses, such as mass notifications or security team deployment, directly from the decision interface. This collaboration aims to provide security teams with faster, deeper insights and a more proactive approach to risk management.