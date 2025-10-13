Critical Infrastructure Security, Threat Intelligence
Russian hackers target Poland’s infrastructure
Poland's critical infrastructure has faced a surge in cyberattacks linked to Russia, with Moscow's military intelligence reportedly tripling its cyber resources targeting the country this year, according to Polands Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski, Reuters reports. He told Reuters that of the 170,000 cyber incidents recorded in the first nine months of the year, a substantial share was attributed to Russian actors, while others were financially motivated. Poland experiences 2,000 to 4,000 cyber incidents daily, with around 1,000 posing real threats to national security. Gawkowski said attackers are now extending their reach from utilities to the energy sector, emphasizing that Russian activity is "the most severe" as it targets essential infrastructure. He also confirmed a coordinated cyberattack on Sept. 10 that coincided with a Russian drone strike, the largest digital assault since 2022. Following the attack, Russian-linked bots reactivated dormant networks to spread disinformation blaming Ukraine for the strike, aiming to destabilize public trust.
