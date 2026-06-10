NPM v12 to block supply-chain attacks with new security measures

GitHub announced that npm v12, scheduled for release next month, will implement significant security enhancements designed to prevent supply-chain attacks that exploit the "npm install" command. These changes aim to block malicious activities by requiring explicit approval for actions that were previously automatic, based on information published by Bleeping Computer.

The upcoming npm v12 will introduce stricter security protocols for the "npm install" command, a critical step in downloading and installing project dependencies. Previously, scripts like preinstall, install, and postinstall, as well as native module builds and dependencies from Git repositories or remote URLs, executed automatically. Attackers have exploited this by embedding malicious code within these scripts or dependencies. In npm v12, these actions will require explicit developer approval. This change directly addresses common supply-chain attack vectors, including malicious script execution and the abuse of Git dependencies, which have been seen in numerous recent attacks targeting developers and their projects.

Developers using these automatic behaviors in their workflows will need to opt-in to continue using them. GitHub recommends upgrading to npm 11.16.0 or newer to receive warnings about upcoming breaking changes, allowing for preparation before the full transition to npm v12.