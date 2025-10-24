Russian cybercrime landscape transformed by escalating crackdowns

Mounting global law enforcement efforts, including the sweeping Operation Endgame , have prompted Russia to intensify initiatives against cybercriminal operations within the state they usually ignored in the past, reports SecurityWeek

More threat actors have been subjected to Russia's choreographed arrests since 2023 as part of its efforts to assert its authority, with attackers increasingly moving to decentralized operations for stealth, according to a Recorded Future report.

While Russia has continued to be a 'safe haven' for beneficial hacking operations, cybercriminals have become more stringent in their processes. Operation Endgame was also found to have resulted in the decline of announced ransomware-as-a-service affiliate programs on the dark web.

"Fewer open advertisements and a pivot toward semi-closed recruitment are rational adaptations to perceived infiltration and selective domestic enforcement... The continued emergence of new programs, despite headline pressure, shows the underlying business remains attractive, but the bar for trust is higher and more culturally gated," said the report.