Government Regulations

Russia proposes new rules to curb SIM card fraud

SIM card
(Photo by Paul Zinken / picture alliance via Getty Images)

Based on information from Tech Radar, Russia is preparing to implement new anti-fraud regulations, dubbed Anti-Fraud 3.0, which are expected to significantly reduce the number of authorized SIM card sellers.

The proposed measures would restrict SIM card registration to direct dealers and mandate that new SIM cards be sold without any pre-loaded funds. This change aims to make it more difficult for fraudsters to obtain and use anonymous mobile numbers for illicit activities. Currently, individual entrepreneurs act as intermediaries, accounting for nearly half of all physical SIM card sales in Russia. If the proposals are adopted, thousands of these smaller sellers could be eliminated, potentially impacting the availability of mobile numbers in certain regions. Mobile operators would be required to issue SIM cards with a zero balance, with customers needing to sign a service agreement and then add funds, creating a traceable payment record. The Finance Ministry believes this will make it impossible to use prepaid numbers or numbers obtained with stolen identities for fraudulent purposes.

Additional measures include requiring identifiable sender information for bulk text messages and prohibiting automated calls to check number activity. Website and mobile application owners may also be required to retain registration data for three years.

Source: Tech Radar

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