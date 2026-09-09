As reported by TechCrunch, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has requested the U.S. government to ban several hack-for-hire firms, accusing them of conducting cyberattacks against Americans and using foreign courts to suppress reporting on their activities.

Democratic senators Ron Wyden and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Republican congressman Pat Harrigan, sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick urging the addition of three Indian companies—BellTroX, CyberRoot, and Sunkissed Organic Farms (formerly Appin)—to the Commerce Department’s entity list. This list effectively prohibits U.S. businesses from engaging in transactions with these entities, restricting their access to essential technologies like software licenses and cloud infrastructure.

The lawmakers allege that these firms have spent over a decade conducting cyberattacks and espionage targeting Americans, business owners, and their legal representatives to manipulate ongoing litigation. They further claim these mercenary hacking companies have stolen data from thousands of Americans and engaged in an aggressive censorship campaign to hide their operations, thereby undermining U.S. citizens' constitutional rights. The request follows extensive reporting on the hack-for-hire industry, which documents how these firms are paid to infiltrate devices and inboxes to gain advantages in lawsuits or influence outcomes. Appin, in particular, has previously faced scrutiny and legal challenges related to its reporting suppression tactics.