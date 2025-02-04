Riot Security raises $30M to expand cyber training platform

Paris-based cybersecurity startup Riot Security has raised $30 million in Series B funding led by Left Lane Capital, bringing its valuation to $170 million, SiliconAngle reports.

Riot provides a cybersecurity training platform that simulates phishing attacks, detects data leaks, and educates employees through a chatbot named Albert. Its phishing tool uses over 400 email templates to assess employee awareness, while Albert offers security guidance and recommendations. Such newly raised funds will not only be allocated by Riot — which reported over $10 million in annual revenue last year — toward doubling its workforce, opening new international offices, advancing cybersecurity training capabilities, and bolstering its cybersecurity training tools. Riot reported over $10 million in annual revenue last year. "Hackers are leveraging the latest innovations in artificial intelligence to create extremely targeted and sophisticated attacks. Our goal with Riot is to protect more than 10 million employees by 2027," said Riot co-founder and CEO Benjamin Netter.