Rig Security launches with $12 million to manage AI agent identities

As outlined in Silicon Angle, Rig Security Inc. has launched with $12 million in funding to address the growing challenge of managing artificial intelligence agents operating within enterprise environments.

The startup's platform aims to solve a blind spot in identity security: AI agents often operate under employee credentials, making their actions indistinguishable from human activity in audit logs. Rig's Identity Correlation Engine uses machine learning to accurately match identities across various systems, creating a live graph of access. This allows security teams to differentiate between human and AI agent actions. The platform also provides posture management and threat detection. Enforcement occurs at the endpoint, where a sensor can isolate an agent's session from a user's, preventing risky actions without disrupting the employee.

Fortune 200 companies in financial services, insurance, and healthcare are already using Rig. The funding round was co-led by Ten Eleven Ventures and Brightmind Partners, with participation from CrowdStrike and other cybersecurity leaders. Rig is available on the AWS Marketplace and CrowdStrike Marketplace.

Source: Silicon Angle