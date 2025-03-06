Eighty-five percent of organizations have not regularly patched operational technology systems, with most only applying remediations quarterly at most, even though more than a third of OT cybersecurity incidents stemmed from software flaw abuse, according to SecurityWeek.Inadequate personnel or expertise, operational disruption concerns, and lacking vendor support or patch testing were cited by surveyed C-level executives in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia as the primary hindrances to regular OT patching, a report from TXOne Networks showed.Operational interruption worries have prompted almost 60% to implement patches during scheduled downtimes, which TXOne noted could be difficult for high-efficiency entities.Additional findings revealed that patch prioritization was mainly based on the importance of affected systems, fix availability, and flaw criticality, while severity scores, Exploit Prediction Scoring System, and Time-to-Exploit estimates have been leveraged to categorize vulnerabilities. Meanwhile, enhanced monitoring and threat detection systems were only leveraged by over 50% of organizations in the absence of software fixes, noted researchers, who recommended the adoption of virtual patching, automation tools, and collaborative patch management to better defend OT systems.
Report: Suboptimal OT patching practices prevail
Credit: Adobe Stock Images
