Threat Intelligence, Ransomware

Report sheds more light on Scattered Spider tactics

Infosecurity Magazine reports that increasingly sophisticated attack techniques have been adopted by the Scattered Spider hacking collective since initially emerging as a SIM swapping operation three years ago.

Aside from spoofing technology vendors in 81% of its domains and using Tata Consultancy Services credentials to infiltrate UK retailers Marks & Spencer, Harrods, and The Co-op, Scattered Spider has also exploited the Evilginx phishing framework in its social engineering efforts, with 60% of the group's Evilginx domains aimed at tech vendors and organizations, a report from ReliaQuest revealed. Scattered Spider has also formed partnerships with various ransomware-as-a-service operations, including ALPHV/BlackCat and RansomHub. The group's latest attacks against UK retailers were noted by River Island Information Security Officer Sunil Patel to have involved a partnership with the DragonForce operation. "Through strategic alliances with major ransomware operators, [the group] gains access to infrastructure, ransomware deployment tools, and platforms for ransom negotiations," said ReliaQuest.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Illicit ChatGPT usage disrupted by OpenAI

OpenAI has moved to take down ChatGPT accounts leveraged by state-backed threat actors from China, North Korea, Russia, Iran, and the Philippines for malware improvement, disinformation campaigns, and employment scams, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingDNS SpoofingDenial of ServiceDictionary AttackDistributed ScansFault Line AttacksHybrid AttackInformation WarfarePassword CrackingReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds