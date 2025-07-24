Report: Ransomware incidence worldwide sharply declines

Intensified law enforcement clampdowns and internal strife between ransomware operations have prompted global ransomware incidence to decline by 43% between the first and second quarters of 2025, with attacks also decreasing for the fourth straight month in June, reports Infosecurity Magazine.
Organizations in the industrial sector were most targeted with ransomware intrusions during the second quarter, followed by those in the consumer discretionary, IT, healthcare, and financial services industriesaccording to an NCC Group report. Most prolific of all ransomware groups between April and June was Qilin, which claimed to launch 151 attacks during the same period, followed by the Akira, Play, and SafePay gangs. Despite the reduction in attack incidence, active ransomware groups are on the rise this year and could exceed the record held last year. "The increased number of attackers means a broader range of attack methods that businesses need to be prepared for," said NCC Group Global Head of Threat Intelligence Matt Hull.
