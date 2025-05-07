Threat Intelligence, AI/ML

Report: Most firms not ready for AI-powered cyber threats

(Adobe Stock)

Security Brief Asia reports that AI-driven threats are accelerating the urgency for cyber resilience, yet most global organizations remain underprepared, according to LevelBlues 2025 Futures Report.

Based on a survey of 1,500 senior executives across 14 countries, the study found that while 42% anticipate facing AI-powered attacks, only 29% feel ready to respond, revealing a significant preparedness gap. Executives cited growing difficulty in identifying real threats due to the sophistication of AI-driven tactics, such as deepfakes and synthetic identities. Despite these concerns, most companies continue integrating AI tools, with only a minority (29%) expressing hesitation due to cybersecurity risks. Encouragingly, 45% now treat cyber resilience as a company-wide imperative, up from 27% last year, and alignment between cybersecurity and business teams is growing. Cyber-resilient firms tend to invest more in advanced detection and adaptive policies, with 79% using these to support innovation. LevelBlues Theresa Lanowitz stressed that leaders are becoming more aware but warned that many still underestimate the evolving risks AI presents.

