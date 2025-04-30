AI/ML, Threat Intelligence, AI benefits/risks

AI expands cybersecurity risks, warn experts

Cybersecurity remains a leading concern for global business leaders as artificial intelligence continues to broaden the attack surface and simplify cybercrime for less experienced hackers, according to a report by Cybersecurity Dive. While traditional threats like software vulnerabilities are still the most common, experts such as Novak told CIO Dive that AI-driven attacks and defenses are expected to evolve together. A growing challenge is shadow AI, with Verizon finding significant unsanctioned use of AI tools among employees through non-secure channels. Flexential research highlighted that over half of executives believe AI's complexity has weakened their cybersecurity posture, while about 40% of organizations lack the necessary talent to secure AI workloads. As AI risks become clearer, the cybersecurity market is projected to more than double, reaching $338 billion by 2033, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Despite economic uncertainty, cybersecurity engineers and analysts remain highly sought-after, with CompTIA reporting strong demand based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

