Report: Global retail ransomware intrusions surge
Infosecurity Magazine reports that ransomware incidents against retail firms around the world have risen by 58% between the first and second quarters of 2025 following Scattered Spider's attacks against UK retailers Marks & Spencer, Harrods, and the Co-op in late April. Elaborate supply chains have made the retail sector an attractive target for threat actors looking to conduct data exfiltration and extortion activities, according to a report from BlackFog. Additional findings also showed a 63% year-over-year increase in total ransomware attack disclosures during the second quarter, with the number of intrusions in April and May being the highest for both months over the past five years. Despite increased targeting of the retail industry, healthcare continued to be most impacted by disclosed ransomware incidents, followed by government and service sectors. Unreported attacks continued to be more prevalent, particularly in the manufacturing sector. Meanwhile, Qilin was the most prolific ransomware gang in Q2, followed by INC Ransom, Interlock, Akira, and Medusa.
