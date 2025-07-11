Report: Federal cybersecurity cuts concern local election officials

Sixty-one percent of local election officials expressed concern about the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's election security service reductions, according to StateScoop.
Meanwhile, 87% have noted the importance of additional state and local government efforts to address the cuts imposed by President Donald Trump, a report from the Brennan Center for Justice showed. Additional findings showed that more than half of the respondents were worried about election administration interference by political leaders, as well as public threats, abuse, and harassment. While the federal government is more strongly positioned to provide information-sharing support in response to foreign cyberattacks, states would have to be more creative in ensuring cybersecurity services for elections, said Brennan Center Vice President of Elections and Government Lawrence Norden. Such findings follow a letter from House Committee on House Administration Ranking Member Joseph Morelle, D-N.Y., and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration Ranking Member Alex Padilla, D-Calif., urging CISA to detail the support it has been giving to state and local election offices.
