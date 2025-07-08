Critical Infrastructure Security, Government Regulations
CISA urged by Democrats to detail election office support
House Committee on House Administration Ranking Member Joseph Morelle, D-N.Y., and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration Ranking Member Alex Padilla, D-Calif., have called on the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to provide details on the support it is offering to state and local election offices following its failure to address previous inquiries, StateScoop reports. CISA should also provide additional information regarding the status of its reorganization under the Trump administration, the number of physical security evaluations received from election officials since January, the number of evaluations that have been performed, the availability of vulnerability scanning agencies, and efforts to promote such services to state and local agencies, wrote the lawmakers in a letter to CISA Acting Director Madhu Gottumukkala and CISA National Risk Management Center Assistant Director Mona Harrington. "CISA's repeated failure to respond to our requests for information while undertaking a significant reshaping of the agencys personnel and mission is unacceptable," said the letter, which urges a reply from CISA officials before July 21. In a statement provided to SC Media, CISA Director of Public Affairs Marci McCarthy said, "We're getting CISA back on mission as America’s cyber defense agency. We're focused on operationalizing our core authorities: strengthening our nation's cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection and harnessing the true power of public/private collaboration to secure the homeland. CISA responds to official correspondence through official channels."
