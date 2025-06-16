Security Strategy, Plan, Budget, Business continuity

Report: Cyberattacks lead global business worries

Businesses around the world continued to be most concerned about the threat of cyberattacks in the coming year, according to Cybersecurity Dive.

Despite the concern, increased spending, cyber team expansion, and workforce upskilling have been adopted by less than half of respondents from over 20 countries, a report from Kroll revealed. Moreover, only 12% regarded their organizations to be "extremely prepared" in addressing cybersecurity and data privacy concerns this year, a report from Kroll revealed. Organizations across Europe were found to be the least confident in compliance likely due to a deeper understanding of challenges accompanying significantly more stringent privacy regulations, while financial services and technology entities were most prepared across all industries. "European companies operating internationally are increasingly concerned about the changes they'll need to make to their existing privacy programs to stay compliant," said Kroll Cyber Risk EMEA Security Advisory Managing Director Tiernan Connolly.

