Report: Cyber threats bombard cybersecurity vendors
Multiple cybersecurity threats have been targeting cybersecurity firms, including SentinelOne, reports CyberScoop. Aside from being subjected to intrusions from Chinese state-backed threat operations, including one that has been compromising critical infrastructure entities, SentinelOne has also been attempted to be compromised by ransomware gangs looking to infiltrate its enterprise security tools, according to an analysis from the company's SentinelLabs researchers. North Korean hackers have also launched a fake IT worker campaign against SentinelOne involving almost 360 fraudulent personas and 1,000 job applicants, which highlighted the value of threat information sharing with recruiters and other non-investigative teams. Cybersecurity providers were noted by researchers to have long been attractive threat targets due to the potential of significant compromise, accompanied by their responsibility in defending networks. "When adversaries compromise a security company, they don't just breach a single environment they potentially gain insight into how thousands of environments and millions of endpoints are protected," said researchers.
