Report calls for AI sector to be designated critical infrastructure

Per CyberScoop, a new report suggests the U.S. government should designate the artificial intelligence sector as critical infrastructure due to its growing importance and vulnerability to cyberattacks. The report, published by Americans for Responsible Innovation, advocates for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to lead cybersecurity efforts for this sector.

The report defines the AI sector broadly, encompassing organizations, technologies, and industries involved in the development, training, deployment, and operation of AI systems, including frontier models, data centers, and AI-specific hardware. Authors argue that the AI sector already exhibits characteristics of critical infrastructure, being interwoven with public and private services and interdependent with other critical sectors. A single attack on the AI stack could have cascading effects across multiple industries. The U.S. is particularly susceptible to supply chain disruptions given the concentration of frontier AI companies and computing resources domestically. Recent attacks on data centers and e-commerce infrastructure highlight the vulnerability of AI-related assets to both physical and cyber threats.

Designating the AI sector as critical infrastructure would unlock federal resources and tools for enhanced security. However, establishing a lead agency may involve bureaucratic challenges, with agencies like Commerce and Treasury already playing significant roles in AI policy. While CISA is considered well-positioned, the unique nature of the AI sector may present new coordination issues.