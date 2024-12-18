Regional Care breach impacts 225K

Nebraska-based healthcare management firm Regional Care, Inc. had information from 225,000 individuals compromised following a cyberattack in September, reports Cybernews.

Unauthorized systems access has prompted the exfiltration of names and other personal data, said Regional Care in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General that noted the breach's discovery almost a week after the intrusion commenced. Despite the absence of any evidence suggesting the misuse of the exposed data, Regional Care will be giving free identity protection services to people affected by the incident. Such a development comes days after similar breach disclosures from the Maryland-based physician-led vein center Center for Vein Restoration and Massachusetts-based mid-size nonprofit acute hospital Anna Jaques Hospital. More than 445,000 patients and employees at CVR had their data stolen following an October attack, while AJH had information from over 316,000 individuals breached in an intrusion last Christmas.