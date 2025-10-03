Red Hat data compromised after GitLab instance breach

Major open-source software firm and IBM subsidiary Red Hat has disclosed having some of its customers' data exposed by the breach of its consulting team's GitLab instance after the Crimson Collective cybercrime operation claimed stealing over 28,000 repositories belonging to the firm, reports CyberScoop

The impacted GitLab instance contained customer consulting engagement reports, including project specifications and internal communications, according to Red Hat, which denied the presence of any sensitive personal information within the instance amid an ongoing investigation.

"We have no reason to believe the security issue impacts any of our other Red Hat services or products and are highly confident in the integrity of our software supply chain," said a Red Hat spokesperson. Such a disclosure from Red Hat comes as the Centre for Cybersecurity Belgium warned that the incident may have leaked credentials, network configuration data, and tokens provided to the consulting team of Red Hat.