Record US data breaches expected despite slight Q3 downturn

Data breaches in the U.S. reached 835 during the third quarter, impacting 23 million victims, which is a decline from breach incidence during the first half of 2025, reports Infosecurity Magazine

Despite the slowdown in breaches, the U.S. remains on track for another record year, with 2,563 breaches and nearly 202 million victims reported so far, according to a report from the Identity Theft Resource Center. Cyberattacks caused 83% of compromises, while physical attacks rose sharply to 53 incidents this year, compared to 33 in all of 2024.

Major victims included Anne Arundel Dermatology, DaVita , Radiology Associates of Richmond, TransUnion, and Absolute Dental Group, which sent out nine million, seven million, four million, 4.4 million, and two million notices, respectively. The financial sector was most impacted with 188 breaches.

The ITRC also warned that 71% of breach notices lacked details on how the attacks occurred and called this "a troubling trend" that increases the risk of identity theft and fraud.