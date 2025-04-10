Record-breaking ransomware attack prevalence in Q1 accompanied by declining payouts

Ransomware intrusions have reached their highest level during the first quarter of 2025 as more organizations have been refusing to pay demanded ransoms, reports Infosecurity Magazine.
Attacks reported between January and March totaled 278, which is the highest on record, with March accounting for more than a third of the incidents, while unreported ransomware incidents increased 113% year-over-year to nearly 2,124, according to an analysis from BlackFrog. Another report from Cyble also showed record-high ransomware activity during the first three months of the year, with February having the most attacks. Most intrusions were found by both reports to have been aimed at the U.S., with healthcare being the most targeted industry, and while Clop was noted by Cyble to have weakened, the ransomware gang was found by ReliaQuest and Rapid7 to remain the most prolific threat operation during the quarter. Despite mounting attacks, organizations impacted by ransomware were found by BlackFrog to have been demanded only $663,582 on average, which is significantly lower than the $5.2 million average demand reported by Comparitech during the first six months of 2024.
