Ransomware disrupts Artivion’s shipping processes

SecurityWeek reports that Artivion, a Georgia-based cardiac and vascular medical device manufacturer and distributor, had its order and shipping processes interrupted by a ransomware attack against some of its systems, which has not yet been claimed by any known threat operation.

Attackers were also able to exfiltrate and encrypt certain files as a result of the systems breach, said Artivion in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which noted that efforts to recover systems that have been shut down following the intrusion have been underway as it continues its operations. "The company remains subject to various risks due to the incident, including the impact of delays in restoration, and, as a result, cannot provide assurances that the incident will not be determined to have a material impact in the future," added Artivion, which noted that its insurance may not be able to cover additional breach-related costs.