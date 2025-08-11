Over 43,000 potential cyberattacks and 59,000 ransomware and malware intrusions have been averted with the assistance of MS-ISAC at a pace that was nearly two times faster, compared with commercial alternatives, wrote the groups in a letter to Reps. Tom Cole, R-Okla., and Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Patty Murray, D-Wash. Removing MS-ISAC support was regarded as untimely by NASCIO Director of Government Affairs Alex Whitaker amid increasingly prevalent attacks against state and local government systems by cybercriminals and state-backed attackers. "MS-ISAC helps us prevent expensive data breaches and thwart increasingly sophisticated attacks. Exploitation of the cyber domain almost always has a harmful impact on the physical world," said the letter.
Critical Infrastructure Security, Threat Intelligence
Restoration of MS-ISAC sought by groups
Congressional appropriations committee leaders have been urged by the National Association of State Chief Information Officers, the National Association of Counties, the National League of Cities, and the Major County Sheriffs of America to reinstate funding for the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center, which has been crucial in tackling state and local cybersecurity issues, reports StateScoop.
