The breach, detected on November 29, 2024, disrupted online operations during the peak holiday season, though retail stores remained functional. The Play ransomware group later claimed responsibility, releasing 184 GB of stolen data on the dark web after the company refused to pay a ransom. Krispy Kremes investigation, concluded in May 2025, revealed that compromised data included Social Security numbers, banking credentials, biometric data, and military IDs. Most victims are employees and their families, but customer data was also involved. Although the company has not found evidence of identity theft so far, cybersecurity experts caution that the risk remains high due to the public exposure of such data. Krispy Kreme has begun notifying affected individuals and is offering credit monitoring and identity protection services while boosting cybersecurity efforts.
Ransomware attack hits Krispy Kreme systems
Krispy Kreme has confirmed that over 160,000 individuals were affected by a ransomware attack in late 2024, in which hackers accessed and leaked highly sensitive personal and financial information, according to GBHackers News.
